Youth held for raping minor girl 

May 03, 2022 01:17 IST

The All Women Police, Thirumangalam have arrested a 23-year-old youth for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Police said K. Kaviarasan, claimed to have fallen in love with the victim. He was staying with her in a separate house from last December after marrying her. She was pregnant and when she implored him to find a job, he began physically harassing her. She complained to the childline and a child welfare committee member Hemavathi lodged a police complaint. The accused, Kaviarasan, was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

