Youth held for rape of minor girl
The Redhills Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly raping a minor girl.
Parents of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the at Redhills Police station alleging that their daughter had not returned home after college on Saturday. On enquiry, it was found that Santhosh, 18, of Redhills, had promised to marry the minor girl and raped the girl in Nageri, Andhra Pradesh.
Police rescued the minor girl and handed her over to the All Women Police station, Ambattur. The case has been altered to POCSO Act. Santhosh was arrested and produced before the Tiruvallur Mahilla Court and remanded in judicial custody.
