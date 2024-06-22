ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for prostitution racket at a spa in Madipakkam

Published - June 22, 2024 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

10 women from other States were also rescued and sent to a government home

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a youth from Tripura for running a prostitution racket under the pretext of a spa in Madipakkam and rescued 10 women.

Following a tip-off, a police team mounted surviellence at a spa on Ram Nagar South 6th Street in Madipakkam and confirmed that commercial sex work was taking place. The team raided the spa and arrested S. Michael Molsom, 26, of Tripura for operating the centre. Three mobile phones were seized, and 10 women from other States were rescued.

Also, the police launched a search to nab two involved in the case. The rescued women have been sent to a government home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US