Youth held for prostitution racket at a spa in Madipakkam

The police arrested a youth from Tripura for running a prostitution racket under the pretext of a spa in Madipakkam and rescued 10 women.

Following a tip-off, a police team mounted surviellence at a spa on Ram Nagar South 6th Street in Madipakkam and confirmed that commercial sex work was taking place. The team raided the spa and arrested S. Michael Molsom, 26, of Tripura for operating the centre. Three mobile phones were seized, and 10 women from other States were rescued.

Also, the police launched a search to nab two involved in the case. The rescued women have been sent to a government home.

