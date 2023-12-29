Youth held for posting compromising videos of girl on social media 

December 29, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Vepery police have arrested a youth who allegedly posted videos of a girl on social media after she broke up with him.

The police said the 20-year-old girl, who is a resident of Pudupet, was in a relationship with Leolin Joshva Theadore, a resident of Perambur Barracks Road. She broke up with him one and a half years ago. To get back at her, Theadore posted compromising videos of her on social media.

The Vepery police registered a case under various sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act and the Information Technology Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The police arrested him and seized his mobile phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.