Youth held for murdering pani poori seller in Triplicane

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 08, 2022 22:50 IST

A pani poori seller from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to injuries on Friday after being hit with a stone by a youth when he demanded money for the food the accused had eaten last week.

The deceased was identified as Arman Singh, 39, who a shop in Rotary Nagar in Triplicane. The police said Vignesh, 26, from the same locality, had eaten at Singh’s shop and fled without paying.

When Arman Singh met Vignesh again on October 4, he demanded the money he was owed. Refusing to pay, Vignesh pushed him and hit with a stone. Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital and then moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment on Friday.

The Royapettah police registered a case and arrested Vignesh on charges of murder, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

