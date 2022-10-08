Chennai

Youth held for murdering pani poori seller in Triplicane

A pani poori seller from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to injuries on Friday after being hit with a stone by a youth when he demanded money for the food the accused had eaten last week.

The deceased was identified as Arman Singh, 39, who a shop in Rotary Nagar in Triplicane. The police said Vignesh, 26, from the same locality, had eaten at Singh’s shop and fled without paying.

When Arman Singh met Vignesh again on October 4, he demanded the money he was owed. Refusing to pay, Vignesh pushed him and hit with a stone. Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital and then moved to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment on Friday.

The Royapettah police registered a case and arrested Vignesh on charges of murder, and he was remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2022 10:52:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/youth-held-for-murdering-pani-poori-seller-in-triplicane/article65985171.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY