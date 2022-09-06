Youth held for murdering man in drunken brawl 

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 06, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretariat Colony police has arrested a 22-year-old youth on charges of murdering a 35-year-old man in a drunken brawl at a Tasmac bar in Nammalvarpet.

The police said G. Kumar and his friend Karthi, 35, were drinking at a bar located on Barrakka Road on Sunday. Kumar and Fayaz, a youth who was sitting opposite to them, began quarrelling in an inebriated condition. In a fit of anger, Fayaz attacked Kumar and Mr. Karthi using a knife. He then fled the spot. The two men were rushed to a hospital, but Kumar died without responding to treatment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Karthi, the police arrested Fayaz on charges of murder. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app