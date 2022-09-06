Youth held for murdering man in drunken brawl

Special Correspondent September 06, 2022 20:13 IST

Special Correspondent September 06, 2022 20:13 IST

The Secretariat Colony police has arrested a 22-year-old youth on charges of murdering a 35-year-old man in a drunken brawl at a Tasmac bar in Nammalvarpet.

The police said G. Kumar and his friend Karthi, 35, were drinking at a bar located on Barrakka Road on Sunday. Kumar and Fayaz, a youth who was sitting opposite to them, began quarrelling in an inebriated condition. In a fit of anger, Fayaz attacked Kumar and Mr. Karthi using a knife. He then fled the spot. The two men were rushed to a hospital, but Kumar died without responding to treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Karthi, the police arrested Fayaz on charges of murder. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.