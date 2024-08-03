Youth held for murdering juvenile

Kumaran Nagar Police has arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly murdering a juvenile.

Police sources said a 17-year-old juvenile who had been involved in petty cases was found dead along the banks of the Adyar River near Jafferkhanpet on Thursday. The body bore several injuries. It was sent to a government hospital for post mortem.

Police sources said further investigation revealed that the boy was living with his grand mother in MGR Nagar. On Wednesday, he left with his friends and did not return home. Police said the boy along with his friends were consuming alcohol under the bridge over Adyar river. While all others left, he and his friend Kumaresan, 21, continued to stay on. After a heated argument, they said, Kumerasan took a wooden log and beat him to death. He fled the scene.

Kumaran Nagar Police arrested Kumerasan for the murder and remanded him to judicial custody.

