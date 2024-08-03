GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth held for murdering juvenile

Published - August 03, 2024 01:00 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Kumaran Nagar Police has arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly murdering a juvenile.

Police sources said a 17-year-old juvenile who had been involved in petty cases was found dead along the banks of the Adyar River near Jafferkhanpet on Thursday. The body bore several injuries. It was sent to a government hospital for post mortem.

Police sources said further investigation revealed that the boy was living with his grand mother in MGR Nagar. On Wednesday, he left with his friends and did not return home. Police said the boy along with his friends were consuming alcohol under the bridge over Adyar river. While all others left, he and his friend Kumaresan, 21, continued to stay on. After a heated argument, they said, Kumerasan took a wooden log and beat him to death. He fled the scene.

Kumaran Nagar Police arrested Kumerasan for the murder and remanded him to judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.