Youth held for murdering friend in quarrel near Manali

The Madhavaram Milk Colony police on Tuesday arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his friend after a quarrel in Manjambakkam near Manali.

Late on Monday, the police received information that an unidentified body with injuries had been found on a vacant lot on Kosappur Road. The victim was identified as Joseph Dilip Kumar, 18, of Pazhaya Nappalayam in Manali New Town. Based on a complaint from his mother, the police investigated and learned that Dilip was last seen alive with his friend K. Jayam, 20, of Ennore. The police arrested and interrogated him.

The investigation revealed that Jayam had borrowed Dilip’s bike one-and-a-half months ago and had left it at the Thirumangalam Metro station. When Dilip insisted that Jayam return the bike, he was told that the bike had accrued a parking fee of ₹7,000. At 11 a.m. on Monday, Dilip called Jayam over the phone and abused him over the bike.

Later in the day, Jayam asked Dilip to meet him at Manjambakkam to discuss the bike issue. When they were drinking liquor, a quarrel broke out between them. Jayam hit Dilip on the head with a glass bottle and stabbed him three times with a knife. He then fled the scene. Jayam was later remanded in judicial custody.

