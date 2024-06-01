GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth held for murdering man in Koyambedu

Published - June 01, 2024 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Koyambedu Police arrest 23-year-old for murder of 48-year-old man after dispute at eatery shop

CHENNAI Koyambedu Police arrested a 23-year-old youth from Marakanam who allegedly murdered a 48-year-old man.

On May 29 night, the victim, M. Sekar (48) of Perambalur district, went to an eatery shop run by his younger brother Arumugam at Koyambedu Market. A customer, Sakthikumar (23), came to the eatery, but left without paying. Sekar took him to task for this, when, in a fit of anger, Sakthikumar assaulted him. Then Sakthikumar had pushed him down and banged Sekarr’s head on the ground and fled from there.

Sekar was rescued by his brother Arumugam and admitted to a government hospital. Later, Arumugam lodged a complaint in this regard at Koyambedu police station and a case was registered.

Sekar, who was undergoing treatment at the government hospital, died on May 30 without responding to the treatment. Upon investigation, the police arrested Sakthikumar of Marakanam in Villupuram district who was involved in the murder case. He was remanded to judicial custody.

