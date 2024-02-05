Youth held for murder of history sheeter 

February 05, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kasimedu Police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly murdering a history sheeter in Kasimedu on Sunday night.

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Venkataraman, 26, of Kasimedu. On Sunday night, Venkataraman went to a house in the locality and created a ruckus there. Then, a three member gang came to the spot and hacked him to death, leaving him lying in a pool of blood.

The police then recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered and an inquiry was started.

On Monday, the police analysed CCTV footage in the area and identified Mukesh, 18. He was arrested later in the day. A search is on to nab two others involved in the case.

