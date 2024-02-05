GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth held for murder of history sheeter 

February 05, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kasimedu Police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old youth for allegedly murdering a history sheeter in Kasimedu on Sunday night.

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Venkataraman, 26, of Kasimedu. On Sunday night, Venkataraman went to a house in the locality and created a ruckus there. Then, a three member gang came to the spot and hacked him to death, leaving him lying in a pool of blood.

The police then recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered and an inquiry was started.

On Monday, the police analysed CCTV footage in the area and identified Mukesh, 18. He was arrested later in the day. A search is on to nab two others involved in the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.