Youth held for murder of father

Published - October 29, 2024 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashok Nagar police arrested a youth for murdering his father in West Mambalam on Monday night. 

Police said M. Venkatesh, a resident of Vinayagam Street in West Mambalam, was working as a car driver. He was living with his wife Devi, son Sunil Kumar and daughter. Venkatesh was addicted to alcohol and had pledged some gold jewellery without the knowledge of his family. When he returned to his house in an inebriated condition on Monday night, his son picked up an argument with him and hit him with a plastic pipe in which the car driver died. However, the family tried to pass off the death stating that Venkatesh fell off on the stairs while climbing to the first floor. 

Based on the post-mortem report, the police arrested the victim’s son. 

