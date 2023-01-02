ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for murder of a woman over property dispute 

January 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly beating a woman over a property dispute near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.

Police said the victim was M. Ramya, 32, of Kannigaiper village in Periyapalayam. Her father-in-law Dravida Balu, a DMK functionary, was killed a few years ago in a bomb attack. Even after his demise, a property dispute continued between the families of Dravida Balu and his brother Sathiyavelu, also a DMK functionary. Quarrels erupted between the two families often.

Dravida Balu’s wife Selvi, 55, her son Murugan, 42, Murugan’s wife Ramya, 32, and their son Karunanidhi, 15, lived in a house at Kannigaiper village.

On Sunday night, Pavan Kumar alias Vishal, 22, son of Sathiyavelu, along with a few others, barged into the house and allegedly attacked Selvi, Murugan, Ramya and Karunanidhi with an iron rod. All four of them were severely injured. Hearing their screams, the neighbours rushed to their help. Pavan Kumar fled the scene.

The injured were taken to a government hospital where Ramya succumbed to her injuries without responding to the treatment, while the three others are under treatment.

Later, police arrested Pavan Kumar and remanded him in judicial custody.

