Youth held for murder in Triplicane

Published - July 25, 2024 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anna Square Police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly murdering an unidentified man while they were consuming alcohol.

Following receipt of an information that an unidentified man who was in 50s was found lying dead behind Presidency College on Railway Border Road and his body bore several injuries, police personnel from Anna Square station reached the spot on Tuesday night and recovered the body. They sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital after booking a case for murder. After conducting an investigation, they arrested the suspect who has been identified as J.Karthik, 19 of Gandharvakottai, Pudukottai district, a daily wager who was staying in Marina beach.

Police said on Tuesday night, Karthik gave money to the man and asked him to buy liquor. Both consumed the liquor and when Karthik demanded the remaining amount from him, a quarrel broke out. Karthik threw a stone at him and fled the scene. The identity of the victim is yet to be known.

