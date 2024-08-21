GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth held for murder in Kodambakkam 

Published - August 21, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kodambakkam Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth who was selling banned tobacco products for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man who blackmailed him repeatedly and demanded money not to disclose his illegal business.

Following information from the public, Kodambakkam Police recovered a body of a 40-year-old man lying in a park near Ambedkar Statue on Arcot Road and sent it for post-mortem. Police identified the deceased as S.Kanniappan, who was a bachelor and staying at his aunt’s house in Kamarajar colony.

After scrutinising CCTV footage, police arrested the suspect R.Mallang, 21 of Kamarajar Colony who was allegedly involved in the murder. Further interrogation revealed that the said Mallang was arrested by police for selling banned tobacco products and came out on bail recently. Kanniappan demanded money from Mallang and also threatened that otherwise, he would inform police about his illegal business. He obtained money from Mallang after blackmailing him repeatedly. Provoked over this, Mallang invited Kanniappan for drinks. While Kanniappan was in an inebriated condition, Mallang murdered him by throwing a concrete slab on his head, police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.