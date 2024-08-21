Youth held for murder in Kodambakkam 

Kodambakkam Police have arrested a 21-year-old youth who was selling banned tobacco products for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man who blackmailed him repeatedly and demanded money not to disclose his illegal business.

Following information from the public, Kodambakkam Police recovered a body of a 40-year-old man lying in a park near Ambedkar Statue on Arcot Road and sent it for post-mortem. Police identified the deceased as S.Kanniappan, who was a bachelor and staying at his aunt’s house in Kamarajar colony.

After scrutinising CCTV footage, police arrested the suspect R.Mallang, 21 of Kamarajar Colony who was allegedly involved in the murder. Further interrogation revealed that the said Mallang was arrested by police for selling banned tobacco products and came out on bail recently. Kanniappan demanded money from Mallang and also threatened that otherwise, he would inform police about his illegal business. He obtained money from Mallang after blackmailing him repeatedly. Provoked over this, Mallang invited Kanniappan for drinks. While Kanniappan was in an inebriated condition, Mallang murdered him by throwing a concrete slab on his head, police said.