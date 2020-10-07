Youth held for killing two-year-old in Avadi

He held a grudge against the victim’s mother for opposing his marriage to her sister.

A 22-year-old was arrested by the Avadi police for killing a two-year-old by attacking him with a ladle because of a grudge against the child’s mother.

Police identified the victim as Gokulraj, the second child of Harikrishnan, 32, who works in a private firm, and his wife Bagyalakshmi, 26, a fish vendor in Shasthri Nagar, Pulianthope.

Ms. Bagyalakshmi initially opposed her sister Bhavani’s love marriage with Arunkumar but the sisters eventually patched up.

Arunkumar and his wife recently moved into a house in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Avadi, and Gokulraj was staying with them.

On September 5, Arunkumar admitted the child to the Government Children’s Hospital, Egmore, claiming that he had sustained injuries after falling down some stairs.

Ms. Bagyalakshmi suspected foul play and lodged a complaint.

Investigation revealed that Arunkumar, who held a grudge against Ms. Bagyalakshmi for initially opposing his marriage, attacked his nephew with a ladle. The child succumbed to injuries on Monday.

Arunkumar was arrested and remanded in juidicial custody.