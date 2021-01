CHENNAI

06 January 2021 01:06 IST

A 26-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister.

The police said Prathap lived in Washermenpet and his sister with her husband in Tsunami Quarters, Ennore.

On Monday, he saw her with another man. Angered by this, he smothered her to death and surrendered to the police.

