ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for killing father near Tambaram

October 25, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim died of injuries sustained after being pushed down by his son

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man died at a hospital nearly a week after his 19-year-old son pushed him down at their house.

The police identified the victim as Mani, of Puduvancherry, near Tambaram. Last week, when his younger son Chandru came home drunk, his elder son scolded him. This in turn led to an argument between Mani and Chandru, who in his inebriated state, pushed his father down, severely injuring him.

Mani was rushed to a hospital, where he was under treatment. However, on Wednesday, Mani died without responding to treatment. The Selaiyur police arrested Chandru on the day of the incident under assault charges and, later, the murder charge was added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US