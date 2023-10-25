HamberMenu
Youth held for killing father near Tambaram

The victim died of injuries sustained after being pushed down by his son

October 25, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man died at a hospital nearly a week after his 19-year-old son pushed him down at their house.

The police identified the victim as Mani, of Puduvancherry, near Tambaram. Last week, when his younger son Chandru came home drunk, his elder son scolded him. This in turn led to an argument between Mani and Chandru, who in his inebriated state, pushed his father down, severely injuring him.

Mani was rushed to a hospital, where he was under treatment. However, on Wednesday, Mani died without responding to treatment. The Selaiyur police arrested Chandru on the day of the incident under assault charges and, later, the murder charge was added.

