Chennai

Youth held for hurling petrol bomb

The Teynampet police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old for hurling a petrol bomb at a police booth, in a drunken frenzy. Venkatesh, frustrated over a girl not agreeing to meet him, had hurled the petrol bomb, the police said. He then fled.

After investigation, Teynampet police arrested him. He claimed he learnt to make petrol bombs on social media, sources added.

