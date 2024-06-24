ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for hurling bottle filled with petrol at his friend’s house

Published - June 24, 2024 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Valasaravakkam police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly hurling a bottle filled with petrol at his friend’s house as the latter’s brother scolded him.

Police sources said one Kaviyarasu has been living in Ponni Nagar, Karambakkam near Porur. On Sunday, he scolded his brother Balaji for having friendship with Murugan and drinking with him. In retaliation, Murugan abused Kaviyarasu and left. He came to Kaviyarasu’s house on Monday morning and hurled a bottle of petrol. On hearing the noise, the family members rushed out of the house. Murugan panicked and fled the scene.

On a complaint, Valasaravakkam police arrested Murugan, 21.

