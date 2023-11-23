ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for ganja smuggling

November 23, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayanavaram police have arrested a youth for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh in his luxury car. 

While conducting routine vehicle checks in the early hours of Wednesday, a police team intercepted a luxury car. Upon searching the vehicle, they recovered 15 kg of ganja. They arrested the driver R. Gokula Kannah, 23, a native of Iraiyur, Thittagudi taluk.

He had completed his B.Tech in aeronautical engineering and ran an aquarium in Kelambakkam, the police said. He stayed in Kalipattur in Kancheepuram district. He was also a ganja dealer, the police said. He thought that he could avoid the police if he travelled in a luxury car and bought one for this purpose, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US