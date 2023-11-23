HamberMenu
Youth held for ganja smuggling

November 23, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayanavaram police have arrested a youth for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh in his luxury car. 

While conducting routine vehicle checks in the early hours of Wednesday, a police team intercepted a luxury car. Upon searching the vehicle, they recovered 15 kg of ganja. They arrested the driver R. Gokula Kannah, 23, a native of Iraiyur, Thittagudi taluk.

He had completed his B.Tech in aeronautical engineering and ran an aquarium in Kelambakkam, the police said. He stayed in Kalipattur in Kancheepuram district. He was also a ganja dealer, the police said. He thought that he could avoid the police if he travelled in a luxury car and bought one for this purpose, the police said.

