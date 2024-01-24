GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth held for circulating obscene photographs of woman on social media  

January 24, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police, South Zone have arrested a 22-year-old youth who allegedly circulated an obscene photograph of a woman on social media. 

In a complaint filed by the woman at the South Zone Cyber Crime Police Station of Greater Chennai Police, she alleged that someone had hacked her WhatsApp, Instagram and email accounts and shared obscene photographs on Instagram to her friends and relatives. She sought action against the culprit and wanted the pictures deleted from her social media accounts.

The Greater Chennai City Police’ s South Zone Cyber Crime Police Station registered a case under the sections of Indian Penal Code, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Information Technology Act. An investigation was carried out. 

The police team, led by Cyber Crime Inspector Kavitha, collected information about the Instagram account of the complainant, obtained log details of IP address and traced the suspect and arrested Thameem Ansari, 22, of Azhwarthirunagar. One mobile phone used in the crime was seized from him.

Investigation revealed that the accused Thameem Ansari is known to the complainant. He was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court.

