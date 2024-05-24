Youth held for cheating several women on social media platforms 

The Seven Wells Police arrested a 26-year-old youth for allegedly cheating several women after befriending them on social media and receiving obscene photos and videos on his mobile phone from them.

Police sources said a woman living in Sowcarpet, recently came across a profile of a youth on social media and followed him. She also chatted with him and liked him. She got furious when he asked her to show her body on a video call. The woman’s relative reported about the suspicious behaviour of the youth to the Seven Wells Police.

Inspector Ramesh Kanna investigated the matter and with the help of Cyber Crime Wing personnel traced the suspect Anand Babu, 26, of Ramapuram, who is a native of Chidambaram. He is employed in a private firm.

On scrutinising the storage of his mobile phone, the police found several obscene videos. Police said the interrogation revealed that he had created a fake profile with the photo of a model on social media. Using the fake ID, he lured women by proposing to them and convinced them to share their nude videos and pictures. He had saved the videos and photographs of at least 10 women and was chatting with 50 others, said police sources.

The police booked him for cheating and other offences under Sections of IPC and Information Technology Act.