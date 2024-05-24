GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth held for cheating several women on social media platforms 

Published - May 24, 2024 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Seven Wells Police arrested a 26-year-old youth for allegedly cheating several women after befriending them on social media and receiving obscene photos and videos on his mobile phone from them. 

Police sources said a woman living in Sowcarpet, recently came across a profile of a youth on social media and followed him. She also chatted with him and liked him. She got furious when he asked her to show her body on a video call. The woman’s relative reported about the suspicious behaviour of the youth to the Seven Wells Police.

Inspector Ramesh Kanna investigated the matter and with the help of Cyber Crime Wing personnel traced the suspect Anand Babu, 26, of Ramapuram, who is a native of Chidambaram. He is employed in a private firm.

On scrutinising the storage of his mobile phone, the police found several obscene videos. Police said the interrogation revealed that he had created a fake profile with the photo of a model on social media. Using the fake ID, he lured women by proposing to them and convinced them to share their nude videos and pictures. He had saved the videos and photographs of at least 10 women and was chatting with 50 others, said police sources. 

The police booked him for cheating and other offences under Sections of IPC and Information Technology Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.