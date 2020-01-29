Chennai

Youth held for brandishing swords during reception

Four suspects, including a bridegroom, have been detained by the city police after a video of them brandishing and presenting swords to the couple to cut a cake went viral.

The students attended a marriage reception of an alumnus of a government-aided college held in Tiruverkadu. The bridegroom was a bus-route thala (bus route leader) and others were students of the college.

A senior police officer said, “We have nabbed four of them, including the bridegroom following the incident. They were let off after getting an undertaking from them.”

Expressing anguish over the incident, the senior officer said, “Despite sensitising them to the ills of such threatening acts, the youth continue to indulge in such menace repeatedly. It was shocking to see that none of the elders in the family objected.”

Last week, the Maduravoyal police arrested two persons who celebrated birthday on a public road cutting the cake with a long sword.

