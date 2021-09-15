Youth held for bid to steal money from ATM

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 01:17 IST

A 24-year-old man from Odisha was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to break open an ATM and steal money from it in Ambattur Estate police station limits.

The police said the name of the accused was given as Rathagarmayik, 24, from Odisha. He was arrested by the police following a complaint from T. Premraj, an employee of a firm that replenishes ATMs with cash. On Monday, the complainant noticed damage to the machine while loading cash into it. He complained to the police.

The police, after scrutiny of CCTV footage, traced the accused and arrested him.

