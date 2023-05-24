Youth held for beating to death co-worker on Anna Salai

May 24, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Wednesday nabbed a youth from Bihar for beating to death another youth following a quarrel on Anna Salai on Tuesday. The police said the victim, who was found dead on Nainiappan Street, was identified as Mohammed Aziz, 26, of Bihar. He had been working at a shop in Zam Bazaar for a couple of years. He had beaten up a co-worker last Sunday. The co-worker, also from Bihar, had picked up a quarrel and beaten to death Mohammed on Nainiappan Street. The Anna Salai police have registered a case and are investigating. The police said the suspect has been nabbed and will be remanded shortly.