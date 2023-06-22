Youth held for attempted assault on bus conductor in Tondiarpet

June 22, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The R.K. Nagar police have arrested a 23-year-old passenger who refused to buy a ticket and allegedly attempted to assault a conductor of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Tondiarpet. The police said Sadam Hussain, of Tondiarpet, was arrested based on a complaint from MTC conductor Honest Raj, 40. The man boarded the MTC bus (44G on the Broadway-Manali route) near Tondiarpet on Monday and refused to buy a ticket. He argued with Mr. Raj and tried to assault him and snatch his cash bag. Other passengers intervened and handed over Sadam to the police. The police said he had six criminal cases against him.