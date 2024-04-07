GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Youth held for assaulting newspaper vendor

April 07, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

Shastri Nagar Police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a newspaper vendor. 

The police said N. Haikrishnan, 37, of Damodarapuram, was delivering newspapers on 5th Street, Besant Nagar, on his two-wheeler when four persons in an autorickshaw waylaid him, and demanded a newspaper.

As Harikrishnan refused to do so, they allegedly assaulted him with a beer bottle, and bricks, and fled the spot. Harikrishnan was taken to a hospital.

Based on his complaint, the police investigated and arrested R. Manikandan, 27, of Thiruvanmiyur. They have also launched a search for three more suspects.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.