Youth held for assaulting newspaper vendor

April 07, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Shastri Nagar Police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a newspaper vendor.

The police said N. Haikrishnan, 37, of Damodarapuram, was delivering newspapers on 5th Street, Besant Nagar, on his two-wheeler when four persons in an autorickshaw waylaid him, and demanded a newspaper.

As Harikrishnan refused to do so, they allegedly assaulted him with a beer bottle, and bricks, and fled the spot. Harikrishnan was taken to a hospital.

Based on his complaint, the police investigated and arrested R. Manikandan, 27, of Thiruvanmiyur. They have also launched a search for three more suspects.