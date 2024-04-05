ADVERTISEMENT

Youth held for assaulting another in dispute over pasting obituary poster 

April 05, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Secretariat Colony Police arrested a youth for allegedly assaulting another over a dispute in pasting an obituary poster on a wall. 

Police said the complainant, M. Vinoth, 39, a resident of S.S. Puram, Otteri, was on Wednesday morning taking a walk when Dhanush, 19, assaulted him following a quarrel over a dispute in pasting an obituary poster on a public wall.

Vinoth, sustaining injuries, was taken to a hospital.

Based on a complaint from Vinoth, police arrested Dhanush, and remanded him to judicial custody.

