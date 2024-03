March 19, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Elephant Gate police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for assaulting another youth. The police said that when L. Lokesh, 21, of Kalyanapuram, was walking near his house at Pallam Main Road, B. Yuvanesh, another youth from the same locality, waylaid and assaulted Mr. Lokesh with a knife and fled. Mr. Lokesh, who was injured, was treated at a hospital. Based on his complaint, the Elephant Gate police arrested Yuvanesh and seized a knife from him.