Youth hacked to death, police nab nine within hours

Special Correspondent August 19, 2022 22:14 IST

Special Correspondent August 19, 2022 22:14 IST

The Ambattur police on Friday arrested nine persons within hours of the murder of a 20-year-old youth.

The police said the victim was identified as R. Karthik of Annai Sathya Nagar in Ambattur. He was hacked to death by a gang near Ambedkar Statue in Sivananda Nagar. Based on the complaint from the father of the victim, the Ambattur police took up investigation.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed three special teams headed by Kanagaraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambattur Range, to nab the accused.

After analysing the CCTV footage, the special team arrested nine persons within 10 hours of the murder. All the arrested have been sent to judicial custody.