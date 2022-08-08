Chennai

Youth hacked to death near Sholavaram 

A 24-year-old youth was hacked to death by a gang of five men near Sholavaram early on Monday. The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

The police identified the victim as Ramesh, 24, of Padiyanallur near Red Hills. He has a couple of criminal cases against him. He and his friends were consuming alcohol near a lake at Attanthangal. When he was drunk, the others allegedly hacked him to death and fled the scene. Following information from the public, the police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

The police arrested Veeraraghavan, Vijay and Venkatesh and have launched a search for Vinodh and Aravindhan.

Ramesh and Aravindhan had a quarrel a few months ago on a petty issue. Due to previous enmity, Aravindhan and his associates committed the murder, the police said.

