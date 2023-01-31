Youth hacked to death in Vinayagapuram near Puzhal

January 31, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 22-year-old youth was hacked to death by a gang in Vinayagapuram, near Puzhal, on Monday for allegedly continuing a relationship with a woman despite her marriage to another person.

The police identified the victim as Sudha Chander, an employee at a private firm, who lived in Vinayagapuram, Puzhal. He and Ragini, 22, of the same area, were in a relationship. However, her family married her to Vasanth, 25, of Oragadam. However, Sudha Chander and Ms. Ragini continued their relationship and eventually began living together.

After failing to convince Ms. Ragini to return to her husband, the family decided to murder Sudha Chander. On Monday, they waylaid the couple at Vinayagapuram in an autorickshaw and hacked Sudha Chander to death before fleeing. Ms. Ragini, in her statement to the police, said her husband, mother, brother were among those who attacked them.

A senior police officer said one of the accused had been nabbed and a search was under way to trace the others.