Youth hacked to death near Kelambakkam 

September 04, 2023 - CHENNAI

A 26-year-old owner of an electrical shop was hacked to death by a gang at Pudhupakkam village near Kelambakkam on Monday. The police said four persons arrived in two cars, barged into the shop and indiscriminately attacked Balaji, owner of the shop. The assailants left once Balaji collapsed in a pool of blood. Upon receiving the information, police personnel from Kelambakkam reached the spot and conducted an investigation. They sent the body to Government Chengalpattu hospital for post-mortem.