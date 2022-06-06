Youth hacked to death in Pudupet, four arrested  

The victim was chased and murdered after a group clash near the pumping station in Pudupet

The victim was chased and murdered after a group clash near the pumping station in Pudupet

A 22-year-old man was hacked to death by four persons in the early hours of Monday. The police have arrested all the four and have also apprehended a juvenile.

The victim was identified as Mokha alias Mohan, 22, who was staying with his mother in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board flats in Sudanthra Nagar, Thousand Lights and working as a housekeeping staff. He had three criminal cases against him.

He had enmity with Pura, a history sheeter in Pudupet. When Mohan's associates went to a function, the assailants enquired with them about Mohan. In retaliation, Mohan and his friends, riding two bikes reached the place at midnight and questioned a few who were standing near a pumping station in Pudupet.

Following a clash between the two groups, a group of four chased and hacked him to death, the police said. Senior police officers visited the spot and conducted preliminary inquiry. The police sent the body to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The police identified the persons as Vikram, 20, Vignesh, 21, Venkatesan alias YouTube, 20, and Vaseekaran, 20.