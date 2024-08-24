Youth hacked to death by history-sheeter 

A 26-year-old man was hacked to death by a history-sheeter in Padikuppam following drunken brawl on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Kalidas, 26 of Thiruverkdau, a food delivery executive. On Thursday evening, he went to his relative’s house at Padikuppam near Thirumangalam. Later in the evening, Kalidas along with a group, including the accused Manikandan, 30, and consumed alcohol. An argument broke out between Kalidas and Manikandan. It led to scuffle and Kalidas took to his heels.

In a fit of rage, Manikandan chased him and hacked him to death. Passersby spotted the body and informed the police. JJ Nagar police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Police launched a hunt to nab Manikandan.