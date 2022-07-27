Youth hacked to death by a gang of six near Poonamallee

July 27, 2022 00:51 IST

Investigation is on to trace the suspects

A 26-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of six near Poonamallee on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Stephen alias Stephen Raj, from Vellavedu, in Tiruvallur. The police said he had criminal cases against him for offences, including murder.

He was working as a contract worker with a firm involved in underground cable laying. On Tuesday, he and a co-worker were going to Puliambedu for a job on his bike. The duo was waylaid by a gang of six men, who also came on bikes. They hacked Stephen to death and tried attacking his co-worker, who fled the scene.

On information, police personnel from Poonamallee reached the spot and conducted an investigation after sending the body for a post-mortem. Investigation is on to trace the suspects.