Chennai

Youth hacked to death by a gang of six near Poonamallee

Special Correspondent Chennai July 27, 2022 00:51 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 00:51 IST

A 26-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of six near Poonamallee on Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Stephen alias Stephen Raj, from Vellavedu, in Tiruvallur. The police said he had criminal cases against him for offences, including murder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was working as a contract worker with a firm involved in underground cable laying. On Tuesday, he and a co-worker were going to Puliambedu for a job on his bike. The duo was waylaid by a gang of six men, who also came on bikes. They hacked Stephen to death and tried attacking his co-worker, who fled the scene.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On information, police personnel from Poonamallee reached the spot and conducted an investigation after sending the body for a post-mortem. Investigation is on to trace the suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...