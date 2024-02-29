GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth hacked to death by 5-member gang near Kundrathur

Special teams had been formed to trace the suspects

February 29, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was hacked to death by a five-member gang in Thirumudivakkam near Kundrathur on Wednesday. The police identified the victim as Nishanth, 23, an autorickshaw driver from Kambar Street in the locality. On Wednesday night, when he was outside playing games on his phone, the gang attacked him with knives and fled after killing him, the police said. Upon receiving an alert, the Kundrathur police reached the spot and recovered the body. They said he had been murdered due to some previous enmity. Special teams were formed to trace the suspects.

