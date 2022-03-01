A special court for exclusive trial of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences)Act cases has sentenced a 27-year-old man who offered horse rides on the Marina beach and raped a minor girl in 2018.

According to the police, the mother of the victim living in Padi lodged a complaint with the All Women Police, Thirumangalam, alleging that her 13-year-old daughter was raped by the youth on the Marina beach on December 20, 2018. The case was later handled by the All Women Police, Triplicane. Police said the girl accompanied her friend who was 15, to the Marina beach. There the older girl introduced the youth, Selvaraj alias Selvam, 24, a native of Nagercoil, who was offering horse rides on the beach, to the victim. He raped the girl. The case was investigated by Inspector Latha and the youth was charged under the provisions of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

On conclusion of the trial, the court convicted Selvam after holding him guilty for offences and sentenced him to 20-year-imprisonment besides imposing fine of ₹5,000 on him.