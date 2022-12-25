  1. EPaper
Youth from Tiruvallur killed in accident near Manavala Nagar

The victim who worked as a collection agent at a private bank was proceeding on Poonamallee high road to handover the money to the bank in his two-wheeler when a speeding truck hit him from behind.

December 25, 2022 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old resident of Pallipet died on the spot after being hit by a speeding truck near Ondikuppam on Saturday. 

A senior officer of Tiruvallur district police said the victim C. Susaikumar was a resident of Keezhnudungal village who was working as a collection agent of a private bank.

On Saturday, after collecting money in Ondikuppam of Manavala Nagar, he was proceeding on Poonamallee high road to handover the money to the bank in his two-wheeler when a speeding truck hit him from behind.

The victim, who was thrown off from the vehicle, was caught under the wheels of the truck. The Manavalan Nagar police on being alerted about the accident took him to the Tiruvallur Government hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. 

The Tiruvallur police have filed a case and arrested the truck driver Arun. 

