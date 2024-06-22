ADVERTISEMENT

Youth from Thiruvaiyaru held for making hoax bomb threat to IndiGo

Published - June 22, 2024 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had sent the message under the name of his former neighbour from Perambur in Chennai as an act of revenge due to previous enmity

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police of the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a youth from Thiruvaiyaru for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to IndiGo recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that around 8.45 p.m. on Tuesday, the customer service centre of IndiGo at Perumbakkam received a message claiming that a bomb, set to explode at 9.45 p.m., was on a Chennai-Mumbai flight. Immediately, the centre alerted the airport officials and the police. Based on a complaint from the service centre, the cyber crime cell of the Central Crime Branch registered a case on Friday.

After analysing the message, the police found that the message had been sent from an internet connection linked to a landline in Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district. The police identified the sender as V. Prasannam, 27, and arrested him. The police said he had sent the bomb threat under the name of his former neighbour from Perambur in Chennai as an act of revenge due to previous enmity.

He was remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US