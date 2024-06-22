GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth from Thiruvaiyaru held for making hoax bomb threat to IndiGo

He had sent the message under the name of his former neighbour from Perambur in Chennai as an act of revenge due to previous enmity

Published - June 22, 2024 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police of the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a youth from Thiruvaiyaru for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to IndiGo recently.

The police said that around 8.45 p.m. on Tuesday, the customer service centre of IndiGo at Perumbakkam received a message claiming that a bomb, set to explode at 9.45 p.m., was on a Chennai-Mumbai flight. Immediately, the centre alerted the airport officials and the police. Based on a complaint from the service centre, the cyber crime cell of the Central Crime Branch registered a case on Friday.

After analysing the message, the police found that the message had been sent from an internet connection linked to a landline in Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district. The police identified the sender as V. Prasannam, 27, and arrested him. The police said he had sent the bomb threat under the name of his former neighbour from Perambur in Chennai as an act of revenge due to previous enmity.

He was remanded in judicial custody.

