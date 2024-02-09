Youth from Nepal held for serial burglaries

The city police have arrested an 18-year-old youth who was involved in five burglaries.
Police identified the suspect as Santhosh, from Nepal. A police team on patrol spotted him near a private mansion in Vadapalani. As he was moving in suspicious manner, he was taken to the police station and questioned.
During interrogation, he told the police that he worked at a hotel in Vadapalani and stayed in Manapakkam. For the past few days, he had burgled five shops, the police said.
