Youth from Nepal held for serial burglaries

February 09, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Chennai

The city police have arrested an 18-year-old youth who was involved in five burglaries.

Police identified the suspect as Santhosh, from Nepal. A police team on patrol spotted him near a private mansion in Vadapalani. As he was moving in suspicious manner, he was taken to the police station and questioned.

During interrogation, he told the police that he worked at a hotel in Vadapalani and stayed in Manapakkam. For the past few days, he had burgled five shops, the police said.

