Youth from Nepal electrocuted in Mylapore

A 21-year-old youth, working as a watchman in an apartment located in Bhaskarapuram of Mylapore, was electrocuted on Tuesday night. The Mylapore police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the City Police said D. Ganesh Thapa, a native of Nepal, was on duty at the apartment and was in the watchman’s room, when his colleague Aasaithambi who had come to relieve him, heard his cries at around 8.30 p.m.

Immediately, he rushed to the room, only to find Thapa lying motionless with a live electric cable in his hand. After switching off the electric main switch in the apartment, he alerted the Mylapore police. A team from the Mylapore police station reached the spot and on finding the victim dead, they sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

