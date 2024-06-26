GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth from Nepal electrocuted in Mylapore

Published - June 26, 2024 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth, working as a watchman in an apartment located in Bhaskarapuram of Mylapore, was electrocuted on Tuesday night. The Mylapore police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the City Police said D. Ganesh Thapa, a native of Nepal, was on duty at the apartment and was in the watchman’s room, when his colleague Aasaithambi who had come to relieve him, heard his cries at around 8.30 p.m.

Immediately, he rushed to the room, only to find Thapa lying motionless with a live electric cable in his hand. After switching off the electric main switch in the apartment, he alerted the Mylapore police. A team from the Mylapore police station reached the spot and on finding the victim dead, they sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.